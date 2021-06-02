Foresters still reeling from February ice storms

PEDEE — Mid-valley foresters are still feeling the pain from the February ice storms. Those who had acres affected have been working tirelessly to minimize their losses and undo some of the damage.
For Nancy Ross Hathaway and her husband, Greg Peterson — who own about 200 acres near Pedee in Polk County — it’s led to months of hard labor and thousands of dollars to rehabilitate their affected acres.
“It looked like a bomb got dropped off out here,” Hathaway said, describing how trees were flattened, or “pancaked,” and how the tops and limbs of many of them had been stripped, leading to a type of tree known as a “candlestick.”
The evidence is all around the site, too, with neighboring parcels showing how quickly the landscape changed due to trees being damaged by the storm.
“All those trees in those brown areas used to be walls of green, but now it’s clear because those just pancaked over,” Peterson said, pointing to a hillside to the south owned by another outfit.
While there was still plenty of evidence of the damage, with acres upon acres of trees tied up and stacks of salvaged logs dragged alongside the road, it’s also clear that they’ve done a lot of clearing out since the February ice storms hit.
They had 10 truckloads of debris just from the sheared tops. Securing a trucker amid all the other salvage logging and site work going on wasn’t easy, and transportation issues even affected the price that the small family foresters could claim on the market: $800 per thousand board feet quickly fell to $725 once they learned they’d have to wait weeks for a trucker to get out there to haul the downed trees.
“We hadn’t planned to harvest at all this year, but here we are,” Hathaway said.
TLC for trees
Despite having to cut and sell off some trees in order to capture the most value for the affected acres, a good deal of the work in Pedee has involved tying up trees that were slanting to one side or flattened by the ice and the weight of other trees toppling over.
Hathaway and Peterson take twine and run it through a cut length of garden hose, which is necessary to save the bark on the tree from getting damaged from the friction of the twine. They then stake the line down and pull it taught to straighten the tree before securing it in place. For small trees, they can simply do it by hand, but larger ones are trickier.
Big, heavy trees require a cable hoist that rights the big trunks. To reach the tops, Peterson has to haul around a ladder, and some trees that are drooping over the side of a sloping hill can prove dangerous to get at without a line to rappel down from. Simply put, it’s a long and grueling process that they’ve had to use for about 10 acres of trees so far.
The lines stay in place for about a year and a half, long enough for the tree to regain its rigidity and grow straight up.
This extensive effort is necessary in order to get those trees growing correctly again. Even though some might bounce back and stay green without the tie-down, they’d grow in unstable zigzag shapes that are unmarketable to mills.
“The rush is to get to them before they bud too much,” said Peterson, a retired engineer. “We don’t want to lose all that value. And we’re too old to start all over out here.”
After investing around $10,000 and putting in nearly 100 straight days of work, the couple is starting to see the patch of forest return to something like normal — though they estimate they still have about a month of labor left to do.
“We call it our 93 Groundhog Days,” Hathaway said last week. “We wake up, make our lunch and drive up here. The next day we wake up, make our lunch and drive up here.”
The other issue is that downed trees and shaved tops lead to a more open landscape where sun can more easily peek through the canopy to shine down onto the understory. This allows weeds like blackberries and scotch broom to thrive on the forest floor, where shade would normally hamper their growth.
“Nature abhors a void, so if there’s a space, something will grow,” Hathaway said. “Everybody’s dealing with this.”
A question of scale
While the effort is certainly no small thing for small family foresters with limited resources, the fallout from last winter's ice storms has been a mammoth task for larger companies, too. Starker Forests Inc., which owns and maintains about 90,000 acres of forests in Benton, Lane, Lincoln, Linn and Polk counties, had more than 5,000 acres affected by the ice storms. They’ll only be able to manage about 1,000 of them this year.
“Geographically, a lot of our damage was centered on Highway 34 … along the Luckiamute River drainage west of Kings Valley,” said Starker forester Tyler Paterga. “There was also a lot of damage along the Highway 34 corridor along Alsea Mountain.”
Paterga says ice sstorms often create a rather patchwork effect, so with so much land to maintain, Starker’s first step was to do a comprehensive assessment of the damage to its timber.
With a combination of aerial drones and ground crews, Starker got an inventory of which stands were affected and to what degree. Then it becomes a matter of deciding whether to harvest or repair, and what method is most cost-efficient. For trees under 30 years old, it may not be economical to send in heavy machinery and incur big costs for lumber that won’t fetch that high of a price on the market.
Then there’s the issue of fallen trees quickly losing their value. Downed timber can stay on the ground for at most a year before it starts to lose all of its value, due to both decomposition and pests like beetles and termites. During times of the year where Starker would normally be harvesting the 60- to 80-year-old stands that are ready to be sold, it’s instead having to focus on these salvage efforts so as not to lose the value of its investment in other trees.
“This year we sort of had to scrap that schedule,” Paterga said. “Three of our final harvest clear-cutting crews are still working on salvage units … if about 60-70% of that is damaged, it’s easier to just scrap it and start over.”
Even though it says it’s “in the business of selling trees to mills, not chopping up good wood,” big guys like Starker Forests can more easily weather the costs of having to cut up fallen trees and clear them out rather than try to secure a buyer. Small family foresters like Hathaway and Peterson have to make different economic considerations. Both ends of the spectrum acknowledge that the “right” approach differs from person to person and from one patch of forest to the next.
Price considerations are further complicated by the fact that the market is oversaturated with salvage, not just from the February storm but also from the Labor Day fires of 2020.
“Continued salvage logging in the Cascades has affected the market,” Paterga said. “If everyone is trying to take their wood out at one time after big events like this, it causes a bottleneck and can really affect how much timber can be sold.”
“It’s something we’re thinking of and definitely something the mills are thinking of,” he added.
Wildfire worries
Speaking of wildfires, the need for cleanup after the ice storms isn’t just about mitigating the economic loss. The storms also dropped a lot of extra fuel on the ground, which can lead to ripe conditions for a worse fire event come the dry summer’s end.
“In terms of the ice damage, we want to try and limit the risk of that becoming a wildfire risk, too,” Paterga said. “We’ll do the best we can to salvage out those good logs … and try to clean up the forests as much as possible.”
With lots of small family plots neighboring Starker's massive spans of forest, many Oregonians’ livelihoods may depend on clearing this fuel off the forest floor in the coming months.
“That’s a huge concern for us, too,” Paterga said. “Both of our community neighbors are small landowners … and we don’t want to pose any kind of fire risk for them.”
Starker will mitigate fuels by burning large piles of slash, as well as controlled burns that thin out the undergrowth in potentially hazardous stands.
Paterga also pointed out that Starker has to consider practices from a sustainability standpoint, too. Ice storms and wildfires may be becoming more common, in part due to human factors, but they are also natural processes that happen every five or so years. Deciding what to clear and what to leave isn’t as simple as one might assume.
“There’s no such thing as a natural disaster, only a human response to natural processes,” he said. “But we’re utilizing a forest for human needs, so we’re trying to balance the needs that we have and what that human need we’re filling is (with) what the forest naturally needs.”
