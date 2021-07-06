Former aide Scharf to replace Nearman in Oregon House

Anna Scharf will replace Mike Nearman in Oregon House District 23.

Scharf, a former legislative aide to the ousted Nearman, received the near-unanimous support of the county commissioners of the four counties that are part of the district. The vote took place Tuesday at the Polk County Courthouse in Dallas.

Nearman, a Republican serving his fourth term, was expelled on a 59-1 vote of the House on June 11 for his role in admitting anti-lockdown protesters to the Capitol on Dec. 21 during a special session of the Legislature.

Nearman was the first state legislator to be expelled in Oregon's 162 years of statehood.

The House concluded that Nearman engaged in "disorderly behavior" when he opened a door and allowed protesters to enter the Capitol's northwest vestibule. Police eventually ejected the demonstrators and blocked their second attempt to breach a different entrance to the Capitol later that day. Several people were arrested.

Nearman also was among the five nominees put forth by the Oregon Republican Party, but he received just one of the 11 votes, from Mary Starrett of Yamhill County. Starrett said she backed Nearman because he was the top choice of the state party.