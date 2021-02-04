Former Corvallis teacher sentenced to 3 years' probation in child porn case

A former Corvallis teacher who pleaded guilty to multiple child pornography charges in December has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation.

Scott Gerweck, 37, of Albany pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and two counts of second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse. He was sentenced by Judge Thomas McHill in Linn County Circuit Court on Jan. 28.

Gerweck will have to serve 60 days in jail as part of his probation. He will also be required to register as a sex offender and complete various forms of treatment.

Gerweck lived in Albany and was a teacher at Ashbrook Independent School in Corvallis at the time of his arrest in January 2019. He had been a music teacher at the private school for more than a decade, according to the facility’s website.

In a plea agreement reached in December, Gerweck admitted to knowingly possessing and intending to develop or duplicate child pornography on separate instances in November 2018 and January 2019.