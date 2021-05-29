Former Gazette-Times reporter George Wisner dies at 79

Miles, upon hearing that Wisner was ill, sent him an email May 6 in which she closed with, “I wish you all the best as you move on to your next ‘assignment.’"

She said she didn’t expect a reply. She got one five days later.

"I am overwhelmed by those who have written to me in recent days," Wisner wrote. "And I will be forever grateful. As one Hospice worker asked me: 'What do you expect out of this experience?' Thought a moment, and all I could comment was: 'Don't really know. Never died before.' Thought she might have meant Hospice, but just wanted to tweak her mind a bit.

"But you are right, we never lived in a finer journalism moment, an era that went all too quickly, yet produced some very memorable stories. If the world remembers me for little else, I hope it will be this: 'I gave it my best shot.' And enjoyed it all — with the best publishers, editors, city editors, copy editors, reporters, and support staff anyone could have at their backs."

Wisner is survived by daughter, Heather Wisner, her husband Graham Coslett, and Wisner's longtime partner, Claudia McCue. No memorial services have been scheduled. The family suggests contributions to the American Cancer Society or the Audubon Society.

