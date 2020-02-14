Former Lebanon administrator takes Harrisburg job

The Harrisburg City Council voted Tuesday evening to hire former Lebanon city manager John Hitt as city administrator.

Hitt and the city entered into a one-year renewable agreement for an annual salary of $115,000.

Hitt has served as Harrisburg's interim city administrator since September. The city had conducted two prior public recruitments for the position but couldn't find a suitable candidate. Discussions with Hitt began in January.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Prior to coming to Harrisburg, Hitt had been city manager in Amity and in Lebanon, where he served from 2000 to 2013. According to Hitt, development of the COMP-Northwest medical campus in the latter city was among his proudest community accomplishments.

Other highlights of his Lebanon tenure included the growth of Entek International, the development of the Lowe’s Distribution Center, construction of a new Justice Center and public library, and infrastructure development that has prepared hundreds of acres for shovel-ready economic development.

Hitt also previously served as interim county administrator in Curry County. He began his public service career in California as a mayor and redevelopment agency chairman.

Mayor Bobby Duncan welcomed Hitt to the city administrator position and said, "I am glad we were able to find someone with John Hitt’s experience and dedication. He proved himself as our interim city administrator, and we can now look forward to the city council, city staff and our citizens working together with John to move forward the many great projects the city is contemplating.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0