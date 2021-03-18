Former Linn County employee accused of embezzling $235,000 arraigned Monday

Former Linn County Planning and Building Department office manager Angela Adams, 48, was formally charged on Monday for allegedly embezzling $235,000 from the department over an eight-year period.

Adams was arraigned on 11 counts of first-degree aggravated theft and one count of first-degree theft in Linn County Circuit Court. A status hearing is scheduled for April 26.

Laura Fine, Adams’ attorney, did not respond to a request for comment Thursday. Benton County Deputy District Attorney Matthew Ipson, who is prosecuting the case, declined to comment.

Adams came under suspicion in March 2020, when county employees told former Linn County Administrator Ralph Wyatt that they suspected Adams was stealing money, according to Linn County Sheriff Jim Yon.

An audit of the department requested by Wyatt, which took place in November, revealed financial discrepancies, officials said. After the audit, Wyatt requested a criminal investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation, which included search warrants, subpoenas and interviews of county employees, uncovered $235,000 of cash payments made to the Planning and Building Department that never made it to the county treasurer’s office over the course of eight years, according to Yon.

Adams, who had worked for the county since 1994, was placed on administrative leave Nov. 12.

K. Rambo can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or k.rambo@lee.net. Follow on Twitter via @k_rambo_. Reporter Alex Paul contributed to this report.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0