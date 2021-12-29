Former Linn County sheriff's new life: Whiskey

Former Linn County Sheriff Tim Mueller has whiskey in his blood.

The military veteran and retired law enforcement professional is expanding on a family tradition of making whiskey, although he’s on the right side of the law with his venture, unlike a few of his Prohibition-era relatives. Despite battling an aging building and struggling with supply chains, he's making a lifelong dream happen.

Mueller and partners Dave Lawler and Andy Borland recently opened Hideaway Distillery at 4120 S. Santiam Highway in Lebanon. The men share a law enforcement background. Mueller and Lawler, who retired from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, are both military police veterans. Borland, a former Lebanon police officer, currently serves with the sheriff’s office.

It took seven years to get Hideaway Distillery from the drawing board to being open for business. But the time was well spent, Mueller said, allowing the partners to fine-tune their creation — they dubbed it “Unapologetic American Whiskey.” The company carries a theme of supporting law enforcement and military service.

It comes in two flavors: Blue Line, their flagship beverage with the highly recognizable Thin Blue Line flag supporting law enforcement, and Hideaway, a high-end product for those who appreciate fine craftsmanship. Blue Line sells for $39 a fifth, and Hideaway is $40 a pint. A blend of the two is also in the works.

“The label is what really appeals to cops and their supporters,” Mueller said. “We’ve got cops and their wives and family members all over the United States clamoring for our Blue Line Unapologetic American Whiskey.”

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Lebanon Express.

He added that Hideaway Distillery is far surpassing distribution expectations for a new company, having already moved more than 3,100 bottles. Orders have come from every state but Hawaii and even outside the country.

Everything is distilled onsite, from grain to bottle. The corn comes from a farm in Brooks, and the barley and soft white wheat used in the Hideaway line comes eastern Washington. Mueller said he’s looking into the possibility of getting wheat and barley from north of Lebanon and Madras as well.

The name Hideaway Distillery gins up images of the Prohibition era, when Mueller’s family learned they could make more money from a bottle of liquor than from a bushel of corn. Flipping through old photographs one day long ago, Mueller discovered a bit of hidden history, a still on the family farm in Tangent.

His grandmother made the picture with a Kodak Brownie, and Mueller said she’s lucky she didn’t get the whole family locked up by documenting the evidence. He was fascinated by the idea, and it wasn’t long before the young man was making his own moonshine with an old stainless steel milk can.

“We built my first still when I was 14 years old,” Mueller said. “All my uncles thought it was great. But compared to what we’re making now, I wouldn’t put that in my tractor.”

Later, while stationed in Germany, his buddies challenged Mueller to produce the goods after mentioning he could make liquor. Unable to contain his American ingenuity, he scrounged up the elements for a still — not unlike an episode of TV’s M*A*S*H* — and using fruit smuggled from the chow hall, he produced a squirt of joy juice.

Mueller joined the sheriff’s office in 1984 after a stint in the military. He was appointed sheriff in 2005 and retired in 2014, though he continued working as a law enforcement consultant. He and Lawler served in similar capacities in the U.S. Army, and their tours of duty in Germany nearly overlapped with each other.

Mueller often joked with his wife about climbing behind the wheel of an old Ford coupe and running bootlegged moonshine across the country like Robert Mitchum in the old movie “The Ballad of Thunder Road.”

“Maybe it’s genetic,” he said. “Apparently, I come from a long line of moonshiners.”

Certainly the former lawman would know all the backroads and speakeasies in the mid-valley. But you won’t have to buy a supercharged sports car to catch him or consort with shadowy figures to enjoy Hideaway Distillery. Just stop by the tasting room or connect with the company on Facebook.

Cody Mann covers the cities of Albany and Lebanon. He can be contacted at 541-812-6113 or Cody.Mann@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.