Former Marine, outdoor fan new finance chief in Corvallis

Sometimes Ryan Seidl zigs. Sometimes he zags. But there always seems to be some serious thought behind it. And he always seems to come out in a better place than before.
The new finance director for the city of Corvallis grew up in St. Louis, where he was an honor student and class officer. He was expected to go to college. Instead, he enlisted in the United State Marine Corps because he wanted to travel.
Once in the Marines, Seidl qualified for the exclusive ceremonial and security detail that accompanies the president when traveling on the Marine One helicopter. Seidl visited 20 countries in a four-year stint from 1996-2000 with President Bill Clinton and proudly wears his presidential service badge on the lapel of his coat.
“It was a fantastic way to see the world,” said Seidl in a masked interview Wednesday at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room in Corvallis. Seidl, 42, is just about to finish his first month as finance director for the city.
“To be selected for a duty like that … to see what an effort it requires to take the president to Africa for four days … I couldn’t have been luckier,” he said.
A bachelor’s in finance from Indiana University followed and then 15 years or so of work in the private sector in investment banking, bond trading and, for the past seven years, as controller for Motorola Solutions in Chicago.
Seidl is an outdoors aficionado. He has climbed 19,341-foot Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania. He has run several marathons, one ultramarathon … and participated in an event in the redwoods of California in which he ran a half-marathon (13.1 miles) for three consecutive days.
A friend he met in Chicago had moved there from Portland. She told him about the outdoor opportunities in Oregon and encouraged him to vacation out West.
“First I Googled Oregon hikes,” he said. Then, as he got more and more interested, he “Googled Oregon finance jobs.”
And Corvallis popped up. Seidl applied for the city's open finance director position and made his first trip to Oregon — and first to the West Coast — when he advanced to the finalist pool. Seidl was the outlier in the final four because he had no municipal government experience.
“Yes, I was the nontraditional candidate,” Seidl said, but he added that there is plenty of carryover from his private sector work.
“Part of what was intriguing was the job itself,” Seidl said. “But there were intangibles as well. To be able to work in a city and make a difference. Finance is such an integral part of city function.”
Seidl replaced Andy Parks, who served in an interim capacity once Nancy Brewer, who ran the ship starting in 1993, left for a job in Lebanon in August.
Seidl had to hit the ground running as the comprehensive annual financial report was due. And work on the annual city budget also was awaiting.
“We were delayed a little bit on the CAFR,” he said. “Usually it comes out in October or November. We were waiting for some guidance on audits for (federal) CARES Act funding. But it’s been pretty smooth so far. I credit that to the team that was already in place. They are knowledgeable, experienced and willing to help.
“I couldn’t be happier to be out here. Driving here from Chicago there was never a moment when I asked myself, ‘What have I done?’ I always felt like it was the right decision, and it’s been an easy transition. I moved halfway across the U.S., from the third-largest city to one of 60,000, and from the private sector to the public one. That’s a lot of change going on.
“I credit my Marine Corps training for my ability to adapt.”
Seidl lives in southwest Corvallis and already has adopted Bald Hill as a running/hiking home course. He has signed up for the Marys Peak 50K races in May and hopes to learn water skills such as sea kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding.
“I’ll still keep my international list (of outdoor adventures),” he said, “but it’s going to take a long time to cross off everything on my Oregon list.”
In the meantime, like everyone in Corvallis and Chicago and elsewhere, Seidl is looking forward to a world without COVID.
Budget-wise, the pandemic means the city will take a hit on its lodging tax income. And the economic development needs will be gigantic given the impact of the pandemic on small businesses.
“Whether you’re in Corvallis or Chicago … in both places everyone is eager to emerge from COVID,” he said. “I’m looking forward to meeting people and socializing and being able to have a beer after work.”
