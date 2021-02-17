Former Marine, outdoor fan new finance chief in Corvallis

Sometimes Ryan Seidl zigs. Sometimes he zags. But there always seems to be some serious thought behind it. And he always seems to come out in a better place than before.

The new finance director for the city of Corvallis grew up in St. Louis, where he was an honor student and class officer. He was expected to go to college. Instead, he enlisted in the United State Marine Corps because he wanted to travel.

Once in the Marines, Seidl qualified for the exclusive ceremonial and security detail that accompanies the president when traveling on the Marine One helicopter. Seidl visited 20 countries in a four-year stint from 1996-2000 with President Bill Clinton and proudly wears his presidential service badge on the lapel of his coat.

“It was a fantastic way to see the world,” said Seidl in a masked interview Wednesday at the Madison Avenue Meeting Room in Corvallis. Seidl, 42, is just about to finish his first month as finance director for the city.

“To be selected for a duty like that … to see what an effort it requires to take the president to Africa for four days … I couldn’t have been luckier,” he said.