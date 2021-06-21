Former principal sues Albany school district

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Melissa Goff, who became superintendent of Greater Albany Public Schools in July 2019, noted in an email that, "While the District cannot comment on pending litigation, GAPS is dedicated to providing a safe and inclusive environment for all students and employees."

In the suit filed with the U.S. District Court, Munoz alleges numerous instances in which he said he either did not receive requested support from the school district, was held to a higher or different standard than other staffers or was reprimanded for matters outside his knowledge or control. He claims he was terminated because he filed complaints about the issues.

In one instance, the suit alleges Munoz requested — but was not provided — administrative support for students with special needs in late 2019, when staffers who were trained in working with the students were on leave. He was later disciplined for improper procedures regarding discipline of special needs students.

In another, Munoz alleges a district official directed him to talk with South staffers about spring break, which led to a complaint to the teachers' union and a further investigation of Munoz.