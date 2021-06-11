Former veteran of the year, Timber Linn brick-layer, dies aged 84

A longtime local volunteer and former Veteran of the Year in Linn County, Harlan Neal, died on Wednesday. A memorial service will be held next week at the veterans memorial he helped build.

Neal, 84, was a retired Army infantryman and light weapons specialist. Stationed at Fort Wainwright in Alaska during the Cold War 1950s, Neal was an accomplished member of the Army’s competitive rifle shooting squad. He won several medals for sharpshooter competitions.

Locally, he’s best known as the man who installed over 20,000 bricks at the Linn County Veterans Memorial at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany.

In addition to the dark granite memorial walls that display the names of fallen heroes in modern wars, the memorial contains red brick walls with the names of honored veterans on them. They are purchased by locals who want to honor the service of their family members — or even just their military heroes — and installed twice a year in the lead-in to Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Neal was out there just a week and a half ago, installing dozens more bricks to be added to the running total of thousands. All the proceeds go to maintaining the park and funding new elements, like the 10-wall expansion of that brick-laying that’s planned for the future. Neal’s wife, Inez, even manages the flowerbeds there.