Former veteran of the year, Timber Linn brick-layer, dies aged 84

A longtime local volunteer and former Veteran of the Year in Linn County, Harlan Neal, died on Wednesday. A memorial service will be held next week at the veterans memorial he helped build.
Neal, 84, was a retired Army infantryman and light weapons specialist. Stationed at Fort Wainwright in Alaska during the Cold War 1950s, Neal was an accomplished member of the Army’s competitive rifle shooting squad. He won several medals for sharpshooter competitions.
Locally, he’s best known as the man who installed over 20,000 bricks at the Linn County Veterans Memorial at Timber Linn Memorial Park in Albany.
In addition to the dark granite memorial walls that display the names of fallen heroes in modern wars, the memorial contains red brick walls with the names of honored veterans on them. They are purchased by locals who want to honor the service of their family members — or even just their military heroes — and installed twice a year in the lead-in to Memorial Day and Veterans Day.
Neal was out there just a week and a half ago, installing dozens more bricks to be added to the running total of thousands. All the proceeds go to maintaining the park and funding new elements, like the 10-wall expansion of that brick-laying that’s planned for the future. Neal’s wife, Inez, even manages the flowerbeds there.
“It’s going to be tough on us because he’s a big part of what’s out there,” said Randy Martinak, president of the Linn County Veterans Association. “It might have been built without him, but it would have been a totally different thing.”
Neal, an accomplished mason, heard about the effort to build a memorial in 2005 and decided he would volunteer his time. It didn’t take long for him to point out the problems with the current plan and basically redraft the entire memorial into what it is now, Martinak recalled.
“It kinda became his project and he really wanted to see it thrive and expanded,” Martinak said. “He took great care and pride in what he did out there.”
A memorial service will be held in Neal’s honor on June 17 at 1 p.m., followed by light refreshments at East Side Christian Church, 1910 Grand Prairie Road in Albany.
