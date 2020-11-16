Forum set on Marys Peak creeks

A virtual presentation on the naming of Marys Peak-area creeks is set for 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Participants are advised to check in at 6:45 p.m. at https://www.grandronde.org/events/hcsummit-11182020/ and scroll to the bottom of the page for the link. Zoom capacity is 300 viewers.

In 2018 10 unnamed creeks on Marys Peak were approved for naming by the United States Geological Survey. Local tribes and watershed advocates played key roles in the process.

On hand Wednesday to present will be representatives of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde, the Marys Peak Group of the Sierra Club, the Spring Creek Foundation and the Marys Peak Alliance.

A discussion panel will follow, moderated by David Harrelson, cultural resources manager, tribal history officer and member of the Confederated Tribes of the Grand Ronde.

