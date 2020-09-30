 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Forums set for state Senate District 12
ELECTION 2020

Forums set for state Senate District 12

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Voting 01 stock

The ballot boxes at the Valley Library are seen on the Oregon State University campus.

 Andy Cripe, Gazette-Times file (2016)

A pair of forums have been set for candidates in state Senate District 12, where Democrat Bernadette Hansen is challenging incumbent Brian Boquist.

The sprawling district includes huge chunks of rural Benton County as well as sections of Polk, Yamhill, Marion and Washington counties.

The first event, at 6 p.m. Thursday, can be seen on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/5037146306?pwd with a meeting ID of 5037146306 and a password of 6102003. The event is sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Yamhill County.

Candidates for House District 23, which features the same general geography as SD12, also have been invited to the forum. Challenging Republican incumbent Mike Nearman are Democrat Sean Scorvo, Libertarian Scott Clawson and Alex Polikoff, who presents the Progressive and Pacific Green parties.

The second SD 12 event is at 6 p.m. Friday and is sponsored by the Wild Valley Studio of Newberg. For information on how to participate go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2770335306542459/.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News