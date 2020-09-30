Forums set for state Senate District 12

A pair of forums have been set for candidates in state Senate District 12, where Democrat Bernadette Hansen is challenging incumbent Brian Boquist.

The sprawling district includes huge chunks of rural Benton County as well as sections of Polk, Yamhill, Marion and Washington counties.

The first event, at 6 p.m. Thursday, can be seen on Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/5037146306?pwd with a meeting ID of 5037146306 and a password of 6102003. The event is sponsored by the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Yamhill County.

Candidates for House District 23, which features the same general geography as SD12, also have been invited to the forum. Challenging Republican incumbent Mike Nearman are Democrat Sean Scorvo, Libertarian Scott Clawson and Alex Polikoff, who presents the Progressive and Pacific Green parties.

The second SD 12 event is at 6 p.m. Friday and is sponsored by the Wild Valley Studio of Newberg. For information on how to participate go to https://www.facebook.com/events/2770335306542459/.

