Four bodies discovered in Sweet Home fire

Four people were apparently killed in a manufactured home fire on Tuesday morning in Sweet Home, according to a news release from the Sweet Home Fire District.

The incident is under investigation by the agency, as well as the Sweet Home Police Department, the Oregon State Fire Marshal's Office and the Oregon State Police.

Firefighters responded to the structure fire in the 1500 block of Tamarack Street at 6:50 a.m. on Tuesday. They found a manufactured home with heavy fire coming from three sides, the news release states.

The fire was reported by a passer-by who attempted to alert the occupants, according to the news release.

Fire crews located four deceased individuals inside the structure.

The Sweet Home Fire District had 21 firefighters respond to the blaze.

Kyle Odegard

