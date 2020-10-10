Four candidates vie for three Monroe City Council spots

The town of Monroe will elect three new City Council members to join the three incumbents.

Tony Baker, Lonnie Koroush and Jeanni Cuthbertson are all serving until 2023. Vying to join them will be four candidates competing for three at-large spots. The winners will serve four-year terms.

Katherine Larkin is a higher education administrator who received her master's in education from the University of Nevada-Las Vegas and her bachelor's in sociology from the University of Oregon.

Although she has no prior government experience, Larkin aims to bring “a new perspective and new energy” to Monroe’s council. Among her main priorities are: drinking water, economic development and public safety.

“I’m raising a small kid, and having access to clean water is not a want, it’s a requirement,” Larkin said. “I do have some serious concerns and questions and want to make sure that we have a permanent water source and that we are answering questions from the community about why this hasn’t been resolved.”