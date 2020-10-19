Free COVID-19 testing will be available next week in both Albany and Corvallis in partnership with Linn and Benton counties and Casa Latinos Unidos.

On Oct. 24, the South Albany High School parking lot will host free testing from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A mask is required and attendees will receive hand sanitizers, information about emergency resources and the first 250 families will receive a $25 gift card to purchase food.

On Oct. 25, Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis will host the same event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Those wishing to access the testing do not need to have symptoms and no health insurance is required. The tests are self-administered and individuals can remain in their cars.

To register to ensure a $25 gift card, call Casa Latinos Unidos at 541-423-7840.

