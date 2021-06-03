 Skip to main content
Free fishing, clamming, crabbing this weekend
Free fishing, clamming, crabbing this weekend

Fishing Waverly Lake

Ryan Gray watches his stepson Sklyar Duncan, 6, fish from a dock at Waverly Lake in this April 2020 file photo.

 Mark Ylen Mid-Valley Media

Everyone can fish, clam and crab for free in Oregon this Saturday and Sunday.

No fishing licenses or tags are required for Oregon residents or nonresidents to fish, crab or clam in Oregon this weekend.

Although no licenses or tags are required these two days, all other fishing regulations apply, including closures, bag limits and size restrictions. See the Oregon Sport Fishing Regulations to find out more. Remember to check for in-season regulation changes in the zone where you will be fishing by visiting the Recreation Report, https://myodfw.com/recreation-report/fishing-report.

