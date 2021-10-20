Free flowers brighten day for 300 Oregon State students

Chris McDonald knows just how much fresh flowers can brighten someone’s day. So it’s no surprise that, when she wheeled out 300 of them on the corner of 25th Street and Monroe Avenue in Corvallis, a steady stream of Oregon State University students gathered round to take home their small piece of sunshine on a rainy day.

“Studies show that flowers make people more happy and optimistic,” McDonald said. “I hope this makes their day and also somebody else’s.”

McDonald, owner of Penguin Flowers at 2465 NW Monroe Ave., looks forward to Petal It Forward every year — a one-day event in October where thousands of florists nationwide hand out free flowers to brighten people’s days.

The rules work like this: Everyone can take two flowers — one for themselves and one for somebody else.

McDonald has been handing out flowers on this corner for Petal It Forward for the last four years, although she said last year it was difficult to get rid of them all with so few students around because of the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, though, she would not have the same problem.