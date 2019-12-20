Free hiking at state parks on New Year’s Day

The Oregon State Parks has organized its annual New Year’s Day guided hikes and rides at more than 30 facilities statewide.
The outings, now in their eighth year, are free, and all parking fees are waived as well.
Mid-valley sites on the list include Silver Falls State Park, Champoeg State Recreation Site, Elijah Bristow State Park, Dexter State Recreation Site and Willamette Mission State Park.
Hikes at Silver Falls are set for 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. and folks should meet on the porch of the South Falls Lodge. One hike, conducted twice, will tour South Falls, the other, also offered twice, will focus on the park's temperate rainforest.
Here is a look at times/sites for other local facilities:
• Champoeg, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the visitors center.
• Dexter, 9 a.m. at the disc golf course
• Elijah Bristow, noon in the equestrian parking area (bring your own horse)
• Willamette Mission, 10 a.m. at the Wheatland Ferry.
Two coastal hikes that are close to mid-valley cities include a 10 a.m. jaunt that meets in the group camp parking lot at Jessie M. Honeyman in Florence and an 8:30 a.m. outing that starts in the parking lot at Seal Rock near Waldport.
Parks officials advise visitors to plan for inclement weather, dress in layers, wear sturdy shoes, bring water and remember to carry binoculars for viewing wildlife.
