Free tax preparation available in mid-valley

Free tax preparation available in mid-valley

{{featured_button_text}}

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offering free, individualized tax preparation for low- moderate-income taxpayers — especially those 50 years and older — throughout the mid-valley.

Assistance is available at:

Albany: The Albany Senior Center, 489 Water Ave. SW; and Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

Corvallis: Corvallis Elks Lodge, 1400 NW Ninth St.; and Corvallis-Benton County Public Library, 645 NW Monroe Ave.

Lebanon: Lebanon Senior Center, 80 Tangent St.

Philomath: Philomath Community Library, 1050 Applegate St.

To make an appointment at one of the Albany locations, call 541-666-6541. For the Corvallis/Philomath locations, call 541-602-5829. To make an appointment at the Lebanon Senior Center call 541-258-4919. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+8
Death at Hells Canyon
Local

Death at Hells Canyon

  • Updated

A Benton County road worker who died on the job last summer was operating a poorly maintained piece of leased logging equipment that was owned…

Probe of girl's death continues
Local

Probe of girl's death continues

  • Updated

Corvallis police are still looking into the death of an 11-year-old girl who was fatally injured while crossing South Third Street early this …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News