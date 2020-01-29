Free tax preparation available in mid-valley

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offering free, individualized tax preparation for low- moderate-income taxpayers — especially those 50 years and older — throughout the mid-valley.

To make an appointment at one of the Albany locations, call 541-666-6541. For the Corvallis/Philomath locations, call 541-602-5829. To make an appointment at the Lebanon Senior Center call 541-258-4919.