Friday report: 189 new COVID-19 cases in Oregon, one local death

The Oregon Health Authority reported 189 new cases of COVID-19 and the death of a Linn County woman in its Friday, March 25 report.

The 59-year-old woman from Linn County died on Feb. 6 at her residence, OHA reports. The agency is investigating her medical history for underlying conditions.

Friday's report brings Oregon's total death toll to 7,035 people and its caseload to 702,750 since the pandemic began.

The OHA also released details on the death of a 66-year-old man from Linn County reported the day before. The man tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 18 and died on Feb. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions, the OHA reports.

On Friday, Linn County added nine new virus cases and now has a total of 26,353. Benton County reported five new cases, bringing its total to 15,024. The local COVID-19-related death toll is 249 people in Linn County and 66 people in Benton County.

Hospitalizations: As of Friday, there are 157 patients occupying intensive care unit beds, four fewer than the previous day.

Of 679 adult ICU beds in the state, 111 are unoccupied, a 16% availability rate; 372 of 4,250, or 9%, adult non-ICU beds are availble.

Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day or lengths of hospital stays.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has 18 adult ICU beds available (19%) and 42 adult non-ICU beds available (7%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 3,044 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday.

More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 2,253 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 39,076 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, increasing the U.S. case total to more than 79.7 million.

The agency reported 894 new deaths, bringing the country’s death total to 973,515 people.

