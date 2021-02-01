Friends of late Corvallis activist Ed Epley turn out to pay their respects

Ayala, holding a sign that read "War is not the answer," said she found Epley's dedication inspiring.

"Nineteen years he was down here," she said. "He stood up for what he believed in, no matter the consequences."

Bill Glassmire, one of the original organizers of the daily peace protest, said it was Epley who made sure the vigil continued when he and others had to step away.

“Ed just kept that vigil going singlehandedly,” Glassmire said. “There were a lot of other people who chipped in, but Ed was the one who was there virtually all the time.”

Others — such as Jim Hagan, who knew Epley as a member of the morning coffee contingent at the old downtown Beanery, and Russell Ruby, who knew him from EMT training sessions — rarely if ever attended the daily peace vigil, but they came out in the rain on Monday to pay their respects.

“It was just real nice to be around Ed and talk to him,” Ruby said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}