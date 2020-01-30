Friendship Force sets cloud forest event

Friendship Force sets cloud forest event

Friendship Force of the Mid-Willamette Valley will hold an event about a cloud forest ecosystem at 2 p.m. Feb. 16 in the conference room of the Albany Public Library, 2450 14th Ave. SE.

Protectors and sustainers of the Biosphere Reserve El Triunfo, a cloud forest ecosystem, will speak. Director Ana Valerie Mandri Rohen, Founder Mavi Vazquez and U.S. Director Tim Gregory will convey to participants the importance of this mission in Chiapas, the southeasternmost state in Mexico.

Chiapas is recognized for the natural areas it harbors, one of them nestled within the embrace of dense, constant fog: the Biosphere Reserve El Triunfo. With 294,000 acres, the reserve protects one of the last major remnants of cloud forest, considered the world’s most endangered ecosystem. It is home to thousands of species of plants and animals, and is considered the region's largest freshwater receptacle.

In order to ensure the long-term conservation of El Triunfo, the El Triunfo Conservation Fund (FONCET, from its designation in Spanish) was established in 2002. This is a private charitable equity fund that generates a portion of the revenue to ensure the reserve’s programs have basic operating expenses covered.

Further information is available at thefriendshipforce.org.

