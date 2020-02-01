Frohnmayer to speak at museum

Frohnmayer to speak at museum

Lawyer, author and ethicist John Frohnmayer will present a lecture, "What Is the Role of Ethics in a Post-Truth World?,” at noon Monday, Feb. 3, in the Moreland Gallery of the Benton County Historical Society and Museum, 1101 Main St., Philomath.

The role of truth in society has been problematic at least since Pilate asked Jesus, "What is truth?" Frohnmayer will explore questions surrounding the word and its meaning as they relate to the court system, Congress, democracy and more.

Views on the First Amendment first gained national attention when Frohnmayer was chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts during the first Bush Administration. With degrees from Stanford, Chicago and Oregon, he is a thought leader on topics of constitutional law, leadership, sports and ethics. His latest book is "Carrying the Clubs: What Golf Teaches Us About Ethics."

Frohnmayer's appearance is part of the Benton Lecture Series. Lectures are free to members, $5 for nonmembers. For more information, call 541-929-6230.

