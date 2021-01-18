From childhood drawings to a career in architecture

When Lori Stephens was growing up in Salem, she loved to draw imaginary houses that she wanted to live in. She’d make elaborate floor plans and sometimes even create models of the homes out of cardboard and toothpicks.

Today, Stephens owns Broadleaf Architecture in Corvallis. Thanks to her childhood sketches — which amounted to countless hours of joyful practice — she can look at a set of drawings and see them clearly in three dimensions.

Among the recognizable mid-Willamette Valley buildings Stephens has created are the Beazell Forest Education Center in Kings Valley, the Monroe Community Library and the Long Timber Brewing building in Monroe.

Stephens said the basis for her architectural style is formed by elements such as balance, symmetry and hierarchy that she learned in graduate school at the University of Oregon.

“You make things look good by using those elements. Your eye is trying to make sense of what it can see, and if you can see order, it’s more pleasing,” Stephens said.

But Stephens said she also likes to do adaptive reuse of older structures, and that philosophy is on full display at Beazell Forest and the Monroe library.