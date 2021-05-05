From the editor's desk: Coming Thursday: Our new section, Mid-Valley Live

Jim Day dug into the details of President Biden’s massive infrastructure proposal, taking a look at the condition of roads and bridges in our state and some of the local projects that could get funded if the bill passes. Caitlyn May took a deep dive into how local school board races have become extremely politicized in the mid-valley this year. Kyle Odegard photographed and wrote a story on a mobilization ceremony for a local National Guard unit on its way to Poland for a NATO deployment. And photo editor Mark Ylen, always alert for breaking news, rushed out to the scene of a multivehicle crash in Albany and discovered that it was caused by an alleged intoxicated driver on the run from police. In addition to taking photos at the scene, he assembled the basic facts, interviewed an eyewitness and filed a short story for the web, which was later fleshed out by an editor with additional information from law enforcement.