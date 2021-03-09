Froma Harrop: As weather warms, party rentals heat up

Locals often don't know who the landlords are. That means they don't know whom to complain to when the bachelorette party next door plays catch outside with a 3-foot inflatable phallus, as happened on Cape Cod. And when they do, the owner often tells them to get lost.

"What I'm doing, I'm entitled to do," the owner of said party house told NBC10 news in Boston. "You can't restrict somebody from doing what they want to do with their property within the law."

The law can change. Denver, Boston and Santa Monica, California, are among the many cities that have tightened rules for these rentals. But that's because their states let them do it.

Arizona has a law that forbids cities from regulating short-term rentals, although there are efforts to overturn it. Airbnb is now supporting a bill in the Arizona legislature that would penalize short-term-rental hosts who violate local laws.

The spread of these vacation rentals has spawned another controversy here and in Europe. It's created a scarcity of rentals for year-round residents. The mayor of the picturesque and popular Sedona, Arizona, Sandy Moriarty, says Airbnb rentals have "demolished the long-term rental market," forcing residents to move out. She implied that they were at least partly to blame for the closing of an elementary school.