Froma Harrop: Being pro-life not just being anti-abortion

Some are calling Donald Trump "the most pro-life president ever." He's definitely been anti-abortion. But he's hardly pro-life.

The "consistent life ethic" gets closer to the heart of what this means. Originating in the Catholic Church, it expands the pro-life concept to include opposition to capital punishment, humane treatment of immigrants and even the wearing of face masks during a pandemic. Trump subscribes to none of the above.

"Why aren't all pro-lifers pro-maskers?" writes James Martin, a Jesuit priest and editor at large of America, a Jesuit magazine. "This should be a no-brainer."

He goes on: "Some people think these precautions are not just inconvenient but an infringement on their civil liberties. I could give you all sorts of arguments about all sorts of other public health measures designed to protect people — food-safety rules, turn signals on cars and so on — that people seem fine with. But in these politicized times, even caring for the other person has become political."

In the interest of full disclosure, I believe that women have the right to an early abortion — with later procedures permitted when a pregnancy goes catastrophically wrong. But I do respect a consistent pro-life position.