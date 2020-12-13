Froma Harrop: COVID puts fresh focus on obesity

Another incentive for obese Americans to lose weight speaks to the tragedy of our times: As waves of very sick patients overwhelm ICUs, doctors may have to decide who can be saved, and that may not include them.

Bariatric surgery has become a lot safer than it used to be. Twenty years ago, the risk from complications was 1 in 100. It's now 1 in 1,000. But obtaining it is not a simple process of calling a surgeon and reserving an operating room.

To qualify at the University of California, San Francisco Bariatric Surgery Center, you must weigh less than 450 pounds. (That's the maximum weight that hospital radiology equipment can support.) For some, that may mean months of losing weight prior to surgery.

You must have quit smoking at least six weeks before and must commit to changing diet, exercise and lifestyle thereafter. And, of course, your insurance must cover the procedure. Once you reach the stage of discussing what to expect with a surgeon, there is another four- to six-week wait for the actual operation.

But it works, and the loss of weight greatly raises the odds of surviving the coronavirus. A study out of the Cleveland Clinic found that patients who had bariatric surgery in the past, even if they are still considered obese, have a 25 percent lower risk of needing hospitalization or admission into an ICU.