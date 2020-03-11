Froma Harrop: Identity politics didn't work for Warren, either

It would appear that the NDAs numbered only three. This was over several decades in a vast company that employs about 20,000 people. In his defense, Bloomberg pointed out that 40 percent of his commissioners were women as was his deputy mayor — to little avail.

Most of the political punditry declared Warren winner of the debate. "Warren dominated the night," a reporter for Politico opined. "Progressive activists said this was the Warren they knew and loved."

A political writer for Vox enthused, "Warren dominated the stage, delivering striking answers in one of the best performances I've seen from a presidential candidate — not just in this cycle, but ever." He went on: "She got Bloomberg to say that 'none of (the women) accuse me of doing anything other than maybe they didn't like a joke I told' — which is practically admitting on national television that he created a hostile workplace for women."

Oh, what frail creatures these New York women are.

A Politico headline after she dropped out read, "'White men get to be the default': Women lament Warren's demise."