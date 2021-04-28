Froma Harrop: More proof that Democrats prefer moderates

The Justice Department is opening a sweeping probe into policing in Louisville, Kentucky after the March 2020 death of Breonna Taylor, who was shot to death by police during a raid at her home.

A U.S. House special election in Louisiana just delivered victory to another Democratic moderate. Troy Carter defeated Karen Carter Peterson, who ran well to his left. Both candidates are state senators. Both are Black. The congressional district, weirdly drawn to connect urban New Orleans with Baton Rouge, is the only one in Louisiana that sends a Democrat to Congress.

Political tone was the main difference between these two Democrats, and once again, the voters showed a preference for the moderate over the left-wing alternative. Peterson did herself no favors by letting her campaign send out flyers picturing her opponent with former President Donald Trump and the words "Troy Carter & his Trump supporters. Not for Us!"

New York City Democrats are now looking over a crowd of contenders vying to become the next mayor. They have several hard-left candidates to choose from, but polls for the June 22 primary put two of the moderates way ahead — entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams. And that has some of the activists who kept telling us "the energy of the Democratic Party is on the left" scratching their heads.