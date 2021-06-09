Froma Harrop: Must We Care If You Don't Get the Shot?

I'm fully vaccinated, and so is just about everyone I know. We feel mostly protected against COVID-19. And so if others don't want to get the shot for political reasons or out of ignorance, must we care?

We read that many Republicans are refusing to get the coronavirus vaccine, while most Democrats are all in. The reasoning on the right seems to be that President Joe Biden wants us all to get vaccinated, therefore they won't. Do these folks think that they are somehow offending or frustrating the opposition?

They're definitely astounding the opposition and also some on their side. Right-wingers rejecting efforts to get them vaccinated are more likely to come down with a virus that could kill or leave them with long-term disabilities.

The partisan divide is real. Of the 39 congressional districts where at least 60% of the residents have received a shot, all but one are represented by Democrats, according to a Harvard University study. Republicans, meanwhile, represent all but two of the 30 congressional districts where fewer than one-third of residents have received a shot.