Froma Harrop: No arguing with feelings in politics

Many farmers fancy themselves small-government conservatives, and some do suffer a twinge of discomfort over the traditional taxpayer subsidies that keep them afloat. The latest round of checks, though, could mean that more than 40 percent of farm income now comes from the government, according to the University of Missouri.

At a rally in Omaha, Trump blatantly ripped away the veil of farmer independence. He came right out and said, "Some people say our farmers do better now than they did when they actually had to farm."

His critics heard this as a humiliation to farmers, and it appears that a few farmers have pulled away from him. But 82% still support him, according to a Farm Journal poll. Never mind that farm bankruptcies are at an eight-year high. They still see Trump as friend and protector, as a great negotiator who has a plan.

Their thinking is delusional, but their affection for Trump remains untouchable. This is not to question their patriotism or doubt they are good people. It's that all one can do is accept their worldview as what it is and move on.