Froma Harrop: No one is forcing you to get the vaccine

Let's be clear. No one has to get the vaccine. As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states: "The federal government does not mandate (require) vaccination for people."

President Joe Biden did not change that policy when he announced stringent new regulations. Without a doubt, the rules strongly encourage — one could say "pressure" — vaccination for eligible Americans who haven't gone there. But no one is being forced.

Private-sector companies with more than 100 workers must require employees to be vaccinated or undergo weekly tests to ensure they are not infected with COVID-19. The alternative of testing is plainly an "out" for those who don't want the shot.

Republican governors howling over what they call Biden's "vaccine mandate" routinely ignore this escape clause. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves, for example, plays to the cheap seats when he accuses Biden of telling Americans, "Look, you can either get vaccinated or I, as one individual, is going to threaten your ability to feed your family," adding with a theatrical flourish, "And that's just wrong. That is just wrong."

Now, as one who has undergone both the tests and the vaccinations, I report that having a swab stuffed way up your nose is far less pleasant than getting the shots. But no matter: Workers have that option.