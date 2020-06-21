Froma Harrop: Political grief on top of fear, depression and economic loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COVID-19 is not at all over and shows every sign of staging a return. We've been through a lot of fear, depression, and losses of income and loved ones. Much can't be changed, but the leadership can, from sloppy governors to President Donald Trump at the top of the heap. Trump seems not just incapable of forming a rational response to a virus but also uninterested in doing so — and the public seems to know it.

He's thrust a broken-country model on America whereby the ruling family directs the country's resources to its close relatives and assorted hangers-on. Protective barriers to corruption have been junked. It's been astounding to see the president remove five inspectors general including the top Pentagon watchdog assigned to lead the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee —assigned to oversee the $2 trillion in taxpayer money set aside to revive the economy.

Trump or no Trump, the United States was destined to get badly hit by the coronavirus. It didn't have to become the epicenter, however, of both disease and social dysfunction that followed. It would have taken an extraordinary leader to respond wisely to both the anger unleashed by George Floyd's murder and the opportunistic looting that followed while dealing with a health threat. Our leader doesn't rise to even ordinary.