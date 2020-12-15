Froma Harrop: Questions and answers about vaccine

What a relief that at least a few of us are getting the coronavirus vaccine. I would have liked my arm to have been among the select few. I'll wait patiently, however, comforted in knowing that with every passing week, the list of Americans threatened by this nasty, deadly virus will shrink and life will return to normal.

But the interim should be quite interesting. There's talk of COVID-19 vaccine passports — offering proof that you've been immunized and, therefore, no longer a virus threat to others. This form of ID might qualify you for admission into a crowded restaurant, theater or stadium.

Or a seat on an airplane. United, JetBlue and Lufthansa are working on a health passport app called CommonPass that would verify coronavirus test results and, eventually, your vaccinations. Flash your smartphone app at the gate and you're on.

Ooh, boy. Time for Q and A.

Q: Would such certification systems be fair?

A: They will try to be. For example, those without smartphones could print their confirmation codes at home and present the paper at the airport, as they do with paper boarding passes.