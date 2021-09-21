Froma Harrop: Republican excesses bring new hope to Democrats

Gov. Gavin Newsom's massive victory in California's recall election should spray some water on overheated predictions that Democrats will lose big in the 2022 midterm elections. And that's not the only source of hope for the Democratic Party.

Newsom's win surprised few in a state where registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by nearly 2 to 1, but the size of the win — 64% to 36% — did. And of special interest to Democrats everywhere was Newsom's ability to nationalize the election. California was reeling from hideous fires and the relentless onslaught of COVID-19, but Newsom spent the last days of the campaign railing against the new abortion law in Texas.

The law virtually bans abortion. More astounding, it offers $10,000 bounties to any creep who reports anyone deemed to have helped a woman end a pregnancy past six weeks. So offensive is the law's slippery attempt to avoid federal judicial review that many right-wingers condemned it.

"Sometimes we wonder if Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton (a Republican) is a progressive plant," a Wall Street Journal editorial board lamented.