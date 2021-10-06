Froma Harrop: So-called progressives versus the Democratic party

U.S. President Joe Biden says getting the COVID-19 vaccine is not about freedom or personal choice, but about protecting the people you love.

Progressive Rep. Pramila Jayapal has been all over TV trying to look reasonable with her ingratiating smile and syrupy references to the left's interest in "negotiations." At issue is the Democrats' final number on its social spending bill.

Sen. Bernie Sanders was playing the sleazy salesman, inflating his original price to offer a discount. This took the form of noting that his $3.5 trillion figure was a markdown from the $6 trillion he previously wanted.

New York Rep. Mondaire Jones, meanwhile, says he has a problem with people applying the term "moderate" to Democrats not on board with the left's social spending goals. He apparently thinks that progressives threatening to torpedo the wildly popular infrastructure bill if their demands aren't met should henceforth be called "the moderates."

What is it about the left that constantly wants to police language? It would seem part of an unconvincing charm offensive in a party whose majority increasingly resents the left's serial extortion demands — often delivered in words that hurt the very Democrats who have given them the ability to influence anything.

That ability shrunk in the 2020 election, as an electorate that preferred President Joe Biden by over 7 million votes also punished several House Democrats who held hard-won seats in purple districts.