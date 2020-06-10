Froma Harrop: Sweden backtracks on low-pain pandemic cure

His plan went like this: The most vulnerable Swedes would isolate themselves while the young and healthy people out and about would contract the disease and recover — and build antibodies against reinfection. This would create a herd immunity, whereby enough people become resistant and the virus fades for lack of victims. Herd immunity also occurs when large majorities get vaccinated against a specific disease.

Meanwhile, the economy would thrive, according to the theory. But now Sweden's finance minister is sounding the alarm that the country is about to enter the worst economic downturn since World War II.

Making the flaws in Tegnell's approach more vivid are the factors that should be minimizing Swedish death rates. Sweden has one of the lowest obesity rates in Europe. (Excess weight is a risk factor for coronavirus death.) Sweden already benefited from low population density and a large proportion of people living alone. And its strong public health system enables Sweden to provide good care to those afflicted.

Before the bad news started pouring in last month, the Swedish approach had garnered both fans and critics. Experts in the science of disease spread regarded the Swedish people as a control group in a global study. How would they fare next to those in other countries that greatly limited human interaction? Not so well, it seems.