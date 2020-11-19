Froma Harrop: The Republican Wing of the Democratic Party

The Democrats' most interesting conflict isn't moderates versus the left. It's the never-Trump Republicans versus the left.

The never-Trumpers, best embodied by The Lincoln Project, romped through the last campaign with verve and wit. They lasered in on crushing Donald Trump.

The Democratic left, by contrast, is deep into grievance. Yes, its members wanted Trump defeated but were too much into their humorless selves to go for a clean kill. Prominent voices treated the campaign to save the democracy as an appropriate time to, in effect, threaten Joe Biden if he didn't do their bidding. Never mind that he needed to get elected first.

The two groups have very different styles: The Lincoln Project fights. The left wing withholds.

In April, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Bernie Sanders surrogate, told VICE TV, "I have not yet endorsed Vice President Biden, but I will be voting for him in November." She added, "I don't necessarily know if he's going to move us forward."

It's April. The alternative is another four years of Donald Trump, and AOC is holding back a straightforward endorsement of Biden. For what reason? To force him into taking positions that would cost him states he needed to win? She had absolutely no idea what time it was.