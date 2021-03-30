Froma Harrop: Time to set the stage for theater's revival

When will we be able to attend a live performance? That question is being asked angrily in France, where theater is more central to the national culture. (America has no national theater.) But we should ask that here as well. Broadway remains shuttered, as are indoor theaters and concert halls across the country. Can't they at least start their engines, if in a limited fashion?

In France, protesters are occupying at least seven theaters, including the landmark Odeon in Paris. The occupiers — largely actors, workers and students — are demanding that France's theaters be at least partly reopened. They've been shut since October following a spike in coronavirus cases.

Australia halted the spread of the virus through disciplined mask-wearing and social distancing. Thus, if you want to see a stage production of Disney's "Frozen," you have to go to Sydney. You're now able to see a live performance of "Hamilton" there, too. Audience members, needless to say, must wear masks.

Some sponsors of live theater fear that their former audiences, glued to streaming services during the pandemic, won't want to detach themselves. They also worry that once their patrons have seen "Hamilton" on Disney+, they won't want to spring for a $100-plus theater ticket.