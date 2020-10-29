Froma Harrop: Transition from fossil fuels already begun

COVID-19 has multiplied the suffering of fossil fuel companies and their workers. Fear of the virus has applied the brakes on flying, driving and other energy-dependent activities. The resulting glut in oil and gas is largely to blame for the loss of 107,000 jobs between April and August. By September, the number of oil rigs operating in the U.S. had dropped more than two-thirds from only a year before.

Trump was president all that time. Had he not gone limp on confronting the public health crisis, there'd probably still be a lot more oil and gas jobs today. Other countries managed to corner this plague, and their economies are going full tilt.

Oil companies know the transition is on schedule. BP leads the pack in planning a 40 percent cut in oil and gas production over the next decade — while boosting investment in wind, solar and hydrogen power. This radical move reflects the economic realities, the British company says. It believes that global demand for oil has already peaked and might never return to pre-pandemic levels.

Hello, Texas. Texas is America's No. 1 producer of oil and gas but also wind energy. Only four countries generate more wind power than Texas. And, oh, yes, average wages of renewable energy jobs now top those of fossil fuel jobs, the Houston Chronicle reports.