Froma Harrop: Trump's remarkable turn to single-payer

Hospitals are not optimistic that Trump will pay them. They have questions: Will the money be taken out of the existing $100 billion fund to help get them through this crisis? If so, how much? Will it cover care for problems related to COVID-19, such as pneumonia? And how long will it take to build a new payment system?

Consider the strangeness of having the feds pick up the hospital bills for the coronavirus but not stage 3 lung cancer. But as Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar explains, "What President Trump is doing here with this money is an unprecedented disease-specific support of care."

Another benefit to hospitals, Azar added, is that the government would reimburse them faster than the insurers. Not exactly a thumbs-up for private coverage.

Obamacare's exchanges are, of course, the market-oriented approach that conservatives purport to prefer. They let the uninsured choose the level of private coverage they want — with subsidies if they need them. And those who sign up are insured for heart attacks as well as the coronavirus.

More considerations: Millions of Americans have lost both their job and the health coverage that came with it. Some find themselves so poor that they qualify for Medicaid, the joint federal-state program for low-income families.