Froma Harrop: Virus slightly cools the planet. Can it do more?

Some say the pandemic has become a permanent ally in the fight against climate catastrophe. It has jump-started a drop in the burning of fossil fuels, and that will continue. Others say this is short-term thinking: The public may abandon its concerns over global warming as it tries to climb out of the economic hole left by the COVID-19 lockdowns. Let's accentuate the positive.

First off, the government-mandated social distancing and its freezing of much industrial activity has already cut greenhouse gas emissions, certainly for the time being. The International Energy Agency predicts that global carbon emissions will have fallen about 8 percent this year from 2019's level. That would be the biggest annual decline ever.

One big reason has been people not driving and people not flying. We can't know right now the extent to which a reopening will restore the old normal, but the ease of videoconferencing and remote working — plus a continued need to socially distance — strongly suggest not quite. Many workers seem to like spending more time at home, while their employers can see advantages in spending less on office space.