Froma Harrop: Voters really do want order on the border

Legal immigration, on the other hand, is not problem for most. A recent Gallup survey found that 3 in 4 U.S. adults agree that immigration is "a good thing" for the country — and there's little difference in sentiment by racial or ethnic group. Some 33% wanted the numbers increased, and 35% preferred the current level. Only 31% thought fewer immigrants should be admitted — a number that's way down from October 2001, when 58% wanted immigration decreased.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.

Notably, there is broad strong support for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, which lets immigrants who arrived illegally as children stay in the country. Large majorities support the so-called Dreamers' case. (A federal judge in Texas recently ruled that DACA is unlawful but that people already protected by the program can stay in the country.)

The rush at the border has Democrats in swing districts and purple states especially worried, and for good reason.

Andrew Gillum's unsuccessful run for Florida governor may underscore the dangers of not speaking carefully on this hot issue. A Black former mayor of Tallahassee, Gillum nearly beat out Republican Ron DeSantis in 2018. Though little-known at the time and facing ethics charges, Gillum lost by less than one point after having amassed more votes than any previous Democratic candidate.