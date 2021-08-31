 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Full road closure coming to Hwy 20 east of Sweet Home
0 Comments
alert

Full road closure coming to Hwy 20 east of Sweet Home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
010617-cgt-nws-20-landslide-gv01.jpg (083121-copy)

Oregon Department of Transportation crews work to clean up a landslide that blocked both lanes of Highway 20 near Toledo in 2017. Landslides like this are common along the highway and ODOT has improvements planned to the stretch near Sweet Home that will add a retaining wall to reduce the impact of future slides. (Mid-Valley Media file, January 2017).

 Godofredo Vasquez, Mid-Valley Media file photo

Work to repair two slide areas along Highway 20 will result in full road closures for three days in Linn County, according to a press release from the Oregon Department of Transportation.

The closure will be from Sept. 8 through Sept. 10, from milepost 54 to milepost 57, between Sweet Home and the Santiam Junction. Single lane closures have been effect there since Aug. 27, but this latest stretch of the project will require a full road closure.

The northern detour route will run along Highway 226, north to Scio and onto Mehama, then south along Highway 22. The southern detour route will run down Interstate 5 and then east of Eugene/Springfield along Highway 126. There will be signs guiding traffic along detour routes.

The work is to reconstruct stretches of road that were damaged in landslides, as well as build retaining walls to prevent future slide impacts.

Troy Shinn covers healthcare, natural resources and Linn County government. He can be reached at 541-812-6114 or troy.shinn@lee.net. He can be found on Twitter at @troydshinn. 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Gov. Hochul: NY schools to require masks this fall

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News