Funding to the rescue: Homeless service providers to share $2.6M

Social service providers who focus on the homeless have received a new shot in the arm.
The local Community Services Consortium, dispensing funds that originated with the federal CARES Act, has awarded more than $2.6 million to Corvallis-area groups. Disbursement of the grant money already is underway and will continue through January.
The emergency services grant money will go to the Unity Shelter group, Corvallis Housing First and the Corvallis Daytime Drop-in Center, although it’s not clear how much which agency will receive.
“Not quite yet,” said Dina Eldridge, the CSC’s housing services manager when asked about disbursement of the grants. “We will that out once we finalize with the state funder.”
A big chunk of the funds will pay for at least six new full-time staffers to work on the challenges facing the homeless.
The new hires will serve as:
• A case manager serving the Native American/Indigenous homeless population.
• A case manager to serve the Black population.
• A data coordinator
• A program capacity position
• A mental health position
• A mental health associate
Case management is a critical piece of the approach to homelessness in Benton County. Helping navigate issues such as general health, mental health, substance abuse and job placement and skills training is a key part of the work social service providers do to transition homeless individuals to more secure housing.
Here is a closer look at the how the grant funding will help the three agencies.
Unity Shelter
Unity provides the oversight for the men’s cold weather homeless shelter, the Room at the Inn women’s shelter and the Safe Place micro shelter camp at the First United Congregational Church of Christ of Corvallis.
The grants will allow the two shelters to remain open through the end of 2021. The shelters usually close down on or about April 1 after a five-month winter season.
The grants also will pay for six months of shelter space at the 24-room Corvallis Budget Inn, which was purchased by Corvallis Housing First with funds from the Oregon Community Foundation.
At the end of the six months CHF will take over operation of the inn. Plans call for renovations, including the addition of some kitchenettes.
Shawn Collins, the program manager for the men’s shelter, notes that the shelter also might get a capacity boost based on increasing vaccination rates of the homeless. The shelter dropped its capacity from 50 beds to 15 when COVID hit, but Benton County officials have been doing an aggressive job in recent weeks of providing vaccinations at shelters and homeless camps.
“All of our staff have been vaccinated,” Collins said Tuesday as he gave the Gazette-Times a tour. “Some of our residents said no (to vaccines). There are tradeoffs there … between being in a shelter or not in a shelter, freezing outside or risking COVID … what is the greater risk?
“If we had stayed at 50 people I wouldn’t have been comfortable with that for the sake of my staff.”
Collins said that in future months the shelter might be able to expand to 30 beds for overnight guests. The shelter will continue to operate its daytime hygiene center with showers, laundry, food, hand-washing and other services.
The new grant money will allow the men’s shelter to build more indoor bathrooms, a requirement for the shelter to move from a conditional use permit with the city to a permanent one. Also, Collins said, they might look to expand the footprint of the building a bit.
The shelter has added several new amenities since it opened for its fourth season Nov. 1 at what used to be a tire shop. Operators have leased a portable two-shower unit from Benton County, tripling its capacity for the showers that clients have been lining up for in the past.
“It’s really a godsend,” Collins said. “We were thrilled to get it.”
Three micro shelters also are now in place on the west side of the shelter’s parking lot. All have disabled ramps, a bed, three storage tubs, a table, chair, a rod on which to hang clothes, a fire extinguisher and a heater. You can still smell the paint they are so new.
The good news is that Collins and Unity Shelter were able to place 15 of the shelters around town, including 11 at Safe Place and one at the Corvallis Evangelical Church. The bad news is that the waiting list is more than 70 names long.
Collins said that the factors looked at when assigning someone to a shelter include medical vulnerability, diversity, status as a veteran and how long you have been out on the streets. This is the point where the case managers play a key role, working with the residents on a weekly basis.
“How likely are they to be successful?” Collins said. “Can they get to a meal site? Can the live on their own? “Some folks are going to be in micro shelters for a long time. There just isn’t enough permanent supported housing.”
Collins said that individuals move from Corvallis micro shelters to housing at the rate of about one a month.
“It can be tough to find the right opportunity,” he said. “That’s why we don’t set a time limit.”
Collins then was asked what the shelter plans to do in January when the CSC grant runs out.
“Welcome to the world of the nonprofit,” he said. “You’re always looking for the next grant. That’s just kind of part of the drill.”
At the women’s shelter at the First United Methodist Church the CSC grant funding “is super critical to keeping the shelter open,” said Sara Power, a Unity Shelter board member and former executive director.
“We hope to continue to stay open 24/7 until all of the COVID restrictions are past and women will have other places to stay safely during the daytime hours.”
Unlike the men’s shelter, the Room at Inn “cannot expand capacity at this time.” Capacity is 22 beds “and we need to keep beds spread out until more guests have been vaccinated,” Power said.
Daytime Drop-in Center
“CDDC is excited and honored to partner with CSC in this way and to have been part of the team of folks who were recipients of emergency services grant funding,” said Allison Hopgood, executive director of the drop-in center. “The funds allocated to CDDC specifically will be used to augment our ability to do direct street outreach to houseless people in our community.”
Three of the new staff positions noted above will be working with the drop-in center’s Street Outreach and Response Team (SORT), the data coordinator, program capacity and mental health slots.
SORT, Hopgood said, uses trained volunteers collaborating with many social service providers to do outreach in the community. Among other things, SORT distributes food, basic needs items, and resource information to people who are unsheltered.
Camping situation
Additional capacity at the men’s shelter, the new micro shelters and the 24 rooms at the Budget Inn will help, but the situation outside the shelters — and just plain outside — is a bit more tenuous.
The city of Corvallis has not been enforcing illegal campaign ordinances for more than a year, except in sites that involved high environmental or public safety risks. Huge swaths of city park land, particularly in Pioneer Park, at the skatepark and north of the men’s shelter, have been taken over by tent cities.
Concerns from residents and business leaders led the Corvallis City Council to vote Monday to establish a May 15 deadline for campers, although city officials noted that funding to do camp cleanups is limited and that no one should expect all of the tents to disappear by, say, Memorial Day.
Complicating matters is the fact that much of the camping occurs at the intersection of city land and Oregon Department of Transportation property.
Lou Torres, an ODOT spokesman in Salem, said Tuesday, “we have not been contacted by the city yet, but we are ready to partner with the city on cleanups that involve sites that are close together. It makes sense to combine our efforts where possible so we will be working with the city.”
Torres added that ODOT already has cleaned up two “relatively small camps” in late March. One was located next to the on-ramp from U.S. 20 to Fourth Street and the other was at U.S. 20 and Brooklane Drive.
“The first site was next to private land and camping activities were impacting the private landowner.” Torres said. “The second site at Brooklane was at a location where we wanted to build a fence.
“Overall, during this time of the COVID-19 public health emergency, we have been following guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommending that we not move homeless encampments unless they present a significant risk to the health or safety of the public or the individuals camping. We will be reassessing that policy as needed, and as that guidance changes.”
