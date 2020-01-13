Fundraising dinner set for Jan. 23

The latest In-cahoots micro-funding dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis.

Here’s how it works: Bread and soup are provided for a suggested donation of $10. Three community members make project pitches in a “Shark Tank” format, with the winner taking home all of the loot.

Presenters get four minutes to make their pitches, and the diners in the room can ask questions. No slide shows, demonstrations or other technology are allowed. The winner will be announced the night of the event.

In its second year, In-cahoots already has provided more than $2,000 to those pitching community projects. Previous winners include a project to provide preschool bus transportation for Corvallis kids, a proposal to provide after-school care for homeless students and a food insecurity program which was the brainstorm of two high school students.

