Fundraising dinner set for Jan. 23

Fundraising dinner set for Jan. 23

{{featured_button_text}}

The latest In-cahoots micro-funding dinner is set for 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Hall, 2945 NW Circle Blvd. in Corvallis.

Here’s how it works: Bread and soup are provided for a suggested donation of $10. Three community members make project pitches in a “Shark Tank” format, with the winner taking home all of the loot.

Presenters get four minutes to make their pitches, and the diners in the room can ask questions. No slide shows, demonstrations or other technology are allowed. The winner will be announced the night of the event.

In its second year, In-cahoots already has provided more than $2,000 to those pitching community projects. Previous winners include a project to provide preschool bus transportation for Corvallis kids, a proposal to provide after-school care for homeless students and a food insecurity program which was the brainstorm of two high school students.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Coffee artist goes national
Local

Coffee artist goes national

Morgan Eckroth first got involved with coffee at the age of 16, when she discovered that the Tried & True outlet in downtown Corvallis was…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News