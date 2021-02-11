Fundraising group gives $10,000 to Unity Shelter

The local chapter of 100 People Who Care has hit the 100 mark.

The fundraising group, formed on the simple principle of encouraging 100 people to donate $100 every quarter, has passed out its first $10,000 check.

The group, which formed in 2017 but did not begin dispensing checks until 2019, raised $10,200 for Unity Shelter at its January meeting. Unity Shelter is the organizational unit that governs the Corvallis men’s cold weather homeless shelter, the Room at the Inn women’s shelter and the Safe Place/Safe Camp micro shelter operations at the First Congregational United Church of Christ and two other Corvallis-area churches..

The local 100 people operation is modeled on an experiment started in 2006 in Jackson, Michigan. The concept is to get 100 people in your community to commit to donating $100 per quarter. The process usually involves a public gathering with snacks and pitches from the nonprofits, but the coronavirus has forced the operation to work on a virtual basis.

Local organizers have no intention of declaring victory and going home now that the 100 goal has been reached.