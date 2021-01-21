 Skip to main content
Fundraising group sets virtual meeting

Fundraising group sets virtual meeting

The latest quarterly fundraising session of the Corvallis chapter of 100 People Who Care is set for 6 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday.

The event is a virtual one because of the coronavirus and can be viewed on Zoom by going to https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZUpdemqqzIoHtzCprWITBGyPBiHreF6sGlg.

Members of the group pledge to give $100 per quarter to Benton County nonprofits, but the process usually involves a winner-take-all event that follows snacks at which three nonprofits make pitches. The virus has halted the group’s ability to offer the refreshments.

At the most recent 100 People event in October, Every Child Linn Benton received a check for $8,600. Every Child Linn Benton works with the state Department of Human Services in assisting vulnerable children and their families.

The 100 People Who Care group hopes to eventually sign up 100 individuals willing to make the quarterly $100 commitment. For more information on the group or how to join, go to https://powerof100whocarecorvallis.org.

Related to this story

Local

Group gives away $6,700

  • Updated

The 100 People Who Care nonprofit is giving away nearly $7,000 to local nonprofits after a “virtual fundraiser” on April 15.

