Funeral procession planned through Corvallis and Albany for BCSO deputy

A funeral procession will be held for Benton County Sheriff’s deputy Paul Lancaster, who died June 10 in his Albany home. The line of first responders and vehicles will start at Reser Stadium in Corvallis and take a long route to the Linn County Fair & Expo Center in Albany.

The procession begins at 8:30 a.m. and “extensive traffic delays” are expected until about 10:30 a.m., according to a release by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. The funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. at B Hall at the fairgrounds, followed by a reception in A Hall.